State Street Corp Acquires 99,491 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,491 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.01% of Central Pacific Financial worth $36,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPF. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 173,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.30. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

