State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $34,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,030,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

