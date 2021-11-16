State Street Corp Has $35.44 Million Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

State Street Corp grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 778,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,431 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in JFrog were worth $35,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 0.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

