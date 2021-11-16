State Street Corp Purchases 45,428 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $36,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 40,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $964,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PJT opened at $83.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

