Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

STLD traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,099. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,763 shares of company stock worth $31,098,981 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

