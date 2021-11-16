Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered Stelco from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stelco in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB boosted their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.72.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STLC opened at C$45.37 on Friday. Stelco has a one year low of C$15.64 and a one year high of C$51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.