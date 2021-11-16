Step Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.89 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00067929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00071366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00093513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,940.41 or 1.00203894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.77 or 0.07002471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.