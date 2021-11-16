Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.40

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 37928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

STL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

