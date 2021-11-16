Steve Finch Sells 12,896 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,607.84.

TSE:MFC opened at C$24.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$21.05 and a 52-week high of C$27.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.08.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

