Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,118 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Stewart Information Services worth $95,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,985,000 after buying an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 968,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

STC opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.11. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STC. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

