Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith Sells 20,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SFIX stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -328.17 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

