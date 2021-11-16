Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Stolt-Nielsen stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.

Get Stolt-Nielsen alerts:

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.