Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $11.80 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 4.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $5,109,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

ORCL stock opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

