Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $272.51 billion, a PE ratio of -46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

