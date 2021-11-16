Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,987.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,847.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,678.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,930 shares of company stock worth $533,966,251. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

