StormX (STMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $292.30 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StormX has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. StormX has a market capitalization of $292.30 million and $35.93 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00224181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010476 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars.

