Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the investment trust’s stock.

Shares of LON:SEC opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Monday. Strategic Equity Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.65 ($4.24). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 298.97. The firm has a market cap of £185.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $1.25. Strategic Equity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.01%.

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

