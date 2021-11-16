Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $26.30 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

