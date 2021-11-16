Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Director Jane Swift Sells 16,261 Shares

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $247,655.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SPH traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. 528,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth $8,306,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 483,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth $7,033,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.