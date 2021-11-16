SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCoke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of SunCoke Energy worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

