Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,816 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises 3.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Suncor Energy worth $69,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.