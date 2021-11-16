Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of Superdry stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Superdry has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superdry (SEPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.