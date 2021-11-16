Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.34 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 559,105 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £22.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

