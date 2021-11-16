Susan Helfrick Sells 20,927 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. 2,141,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3,799.00 and a beta of 0.37. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

