Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.
SNDX opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $869.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,233. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
