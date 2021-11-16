Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

SNDX opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $869.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $855,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,233. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

