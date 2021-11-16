Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synlogic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

