Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.69% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $33,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $346.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 46,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $643,455.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,695 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

