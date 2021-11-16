Takkt (ETR:TTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.20

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €15.20 ($17.88) and last traded at €15.16 ($17.84), with a volume of 104059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.94 ($17.58).

Several brokerages have commented on TTK. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Takkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Takkt in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Takkt alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.89. The firm has a market cap of $994.65 million and a P/E ratio of 20.47.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.