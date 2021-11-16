Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Issues Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TLIS opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLIS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Talis Biomedical by 372.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

