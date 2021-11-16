Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

