Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $43.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

NYSE TPR opened at $44.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

