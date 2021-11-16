Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after acquiring an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Target by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $962,716,000 after buying an additional 206,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $263.97. The stock had a trading volume of 77,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $160.51 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

