Target (TGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Target to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $264.33 on Tuesday. Target has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Target worth $764,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

