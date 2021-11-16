Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,382. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

