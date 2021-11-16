TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$64.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$72.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.95.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$62.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$63.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$51.10 and a 12-month high of C$68.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,080.24. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $612,308 in the last 90 days.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.