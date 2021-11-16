TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Down 97.1% in October

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 14th total of 395,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE TSPQ opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

