TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Short Interest Down 97.1% in October

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 14th total of 395,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter worth $194,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $587,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,406,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSPQ opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

