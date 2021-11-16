TD Securities Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$13.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.73. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$10.49 and a 12 month high of C$13.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$519.58 million and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

