Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years.
NYSE HQH opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $28.05.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.