Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years.

NYSE HQH opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

