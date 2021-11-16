Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 553.0% from the October 14th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQL remained flat at $$20.54 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,392. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

