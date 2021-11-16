Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the October 14th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.15%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

