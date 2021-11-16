Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, New Street Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telstra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

Telstra stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. 20,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. Telstra has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

About Telstra

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

