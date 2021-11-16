Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.44.

TS stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

