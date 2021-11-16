TenUp Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $260,786.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00086623 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000938 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 353.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000905 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,397,212 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.