Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Terminix Global by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,854,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,478,000 after buying an additional 167,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMX opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

