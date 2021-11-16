Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Terminix Global worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,158,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,203,000 after acquiring an additional 99,631 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of TMX opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

