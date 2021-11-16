Ternium (NYSE:TX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Ternium stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 723,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

