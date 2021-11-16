Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average of $66.86. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,974,000 after buying an additional 115,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after buying an additional 318,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after buying an additional 210,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after buying an additional 859,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,065,000 after buying an additional 78,973 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

