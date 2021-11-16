Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 0.61. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.