Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Sells 148,195 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68.

Tesla stock opened at $1,013.39 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.09 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $889.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $738.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

